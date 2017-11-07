    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Trial begins over death of woman shot by deputies in 2015
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    Trial begins over death of woman shot by deputies in 2015

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 07, 2017, 14:40 pm

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A civil trial over the death of a woman who was shot by deputies in West Virginia has begun.

    The Exponent Telegram reports the trial began on Monday. Forty-five-year-old Christie Cathers was shot in June 2015 during a pursuit involving Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies.

    The sheriff’s office says the two deputies were responding to a report about someone brandishing a knife when Cathers attempted to flee, and later drove her vehicle toward a deputy and struck the sheriff’s cruiser. Deputies fired into the moving vehicle, killing her.

    Representing Cathers’ estate, attorney Scott Segal said “a series of negligent acts out of poor training” ended Cathers’ life.

    Sheriff’s office lawyer Cy Hill said the deputies “did what they had to under dangerous, evolving and uncertain circumstances.”

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives