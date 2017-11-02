Trial delayed for man in baby girl’s sexual assault, death

Advertisement



RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) – The trial for a West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an infant girl has been delayed.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a circuit court judge on Wednesday delayed the trial of 33-year-old Benjamin Ryan Taylor from next month to Feb. 13, 2018, as prosecutor Katie Franklin and defense attorney Kevin Postalwait go over DNA testing results, a toxicology report and other evidence. The judge also ruled Postalwait has until Dec. 1 to file a motion if intending to raise insanity or a diminished capacity defense.

Taylor is charged with murder, sexual assault and child abuse in the October 2016 death of his then-girlfriend’s daughter, 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

Gov. Jim Justice signed “Emmaleigh’s Law” in April, which increases the sentence for those convicted of child abuse cases causing death.

