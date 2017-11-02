    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Trial delayed for man in baby girl’s sexual assault, death
    NewsWatch

    Trial delayed for man in baby girl’s sexual assault, death

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 02, 2017, 14:53 pm

    6
    0
    Advertisement

    RIPLEY, W.Va. (AP) – The trial for a West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting and killing an infant girl has been delayed.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a circuit court judge on Wednesday delayed the trial of 33-year-old Benjamin Ryan Taylor from next month to Feb. 13, 2018, as prosecutor Katie Franklin and defense attorney Kevin Postalwait go over DNA testing results, a toxicology report and other evidence. The judge also ruled Postalwait has until Dec. 1 to file a motion if intending to raise insanity or a diminished capacity defense.

    Taylor is charged with murder, sexual assault and child abuse in the October 2016 death of his then-girlfriend’s daughter, 10-month-old Emmaleigh Barringer.

    Gov. Jim Justice signed “Emmaleigh’s Law” in April, which increases the sentence for those convicted of child abuse cases causing death.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostMan sentenced to 40 years in attack on 81-year-old mother
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives