    Trump accuses Clinton, DNC of ‘illegally’ coordinating

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 02, 2017, 21:18 pm

    WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is alleging without evidence that Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee violated campaign finance and money laundering laws with the joint fundraising agreement they signed in 2015.

    In a two-part tweet Thursday, Trump asks, “where is our Justice Department?”

    Trump’s accusation follows Politico’s publication of an excerpt from former acting DNC Chair Donna Brazile’s upcoming book. Brazile alleges she found “proof” that the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Clinton’s favor. Brazile writes that she believes no laws were violated.

    The fundraising agreement, signed in August 2015 during the primary process, was unusual for an open seat. Months later, Clinton’s chief challenger, independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, signed his own agreement with the party.

    “This is real collusion and dishonesty,” Trump says.

