Trump calls Texas church shooting “act of evil”

Advertisement



SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — President Donald Trump says the deadly church shooting in Texas is an “act of evil.”

Trump is in Tokyo on the first leg of a visit to Asia. He says he has spoken with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the state has the administration’s “full support.”

Trump says he will continue to follow developments closely while he is traveling through Asia.

The president says the “act of evil” occurred as the victims and families were in their place of “sacred worship.”

Texas authorities say 26 people were killed and about 20 others were wounded Sunday after a man open fire inside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs southeast of San Antonio.

Related

Comments

comments