Trump de-Twittered Thursday

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (ABC NEWS) – The Twittersphere lit up Thursday night when President Donald Trump‘s Twitter account was briefly deactivated by a Twitter employee. It was the individual’s last day with the company.

“Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review,” Twitter said in a statement late Thursday night.

For eleven minutes around 7 p.m. ET Thursday, visitors to the president’s @RealDonaldTrump Twitter page were greeted with, “Sorry, that page doesn’t exist!” That account has 41.7 million Twitter followers.

Initially Twitter said in a statement, “Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.”

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

Related

Comments

comments