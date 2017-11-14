Trump Jr. messaged WikiLeaks during campaign

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the Atlantic’s report on Donald Trump Jr. and his contacts with WikiLeaks (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence’s spokeswoman says he was unaware of Donald Trump Jr.’s contacts with WikiLeaks when he issued a denial that the Trump campaign was in cahoots with the hacking group.

Pence’s press secretary, Alyssa Farah, says Pence “was never aware of anyone associated with the campaign being in contact with WikiLeaks. He first learned of this news from a published report earlier tonight.”

President Donald Trump’s son released screenshots Monday of his conversations with the group, in which he appears to inquire about the group’s promised “leaks” from inside the Hillary Clinton campaign. The U.S. intelligence community has alleged Russian intelligence was behind the 2016 hacks.

Pence was asked about the campaign’s coordination with WikiLeaks in October 2016. He said, “Nothing could be further from the truth.”

___

7:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump’s oldest son has released a series of direct messages he received from the Twitter account behind the WikiLeaks website, including his responses to the communications.

Donald Trump Jr.’s release of the messages on Twitter comes after The Atlantic first reported them.

In the exchanges, WikiLeaks asks Trump Jr. to push its leaks and to release his father’s tax returns to the site.

The documents released by Trump Jr. show him responding three times, at one point agreeing to “ask around” about a political action committee that WikiLeaks had mentioned. He also asked the site about a rumor about an upcoming leak.

The messages released by Trump Jr. began in September 2016 and run through July.

WikiLeaks released stolen e-mail messages from top Democrats during the campaign.

___

7:30 p.m.

The Atlantic is reporting that President Donald Trump’s oldest son communicated with the Twitter account behind WikiLeaks, exchanging direct messages during the 2016 election about leaked emails from Democrat Hillary Clinton’s campaign and other issues.

The report details several direct messages between WikiLeaks and Donald Trump Jr., including requests to push out tweets highlighting the website’s work. The website released stolen e-mail messages from top Democrats during the campaign.

Democrats swiftly reacted to the report, saying Trump Jr. should provide more information. Democratic congressman Adam Schiff says the report “demonstrates once again a willingness by the highest levels of the Trump campaign to accept foreign assistance.”

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal says the Senate Judiciary Committee should subpoena the documents and force Trump Jr. to testify.

