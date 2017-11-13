Two Dollar General workers hospitalized after being exposed to strange substance on money

Advertisement



Metro 911 dispatchers said two people have been hospitalized after being exposed to an “oil-type” substance on money.

The two people are employees of the Dollar General in Rand.

Dispatchers said the call came in at about 6 p.m. Sunday and that the workers said they felt like they might pass out.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Eyewitness News will have updates as more information is released.

