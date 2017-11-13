Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Two Dollar General workers hospitalized after being exposed to strange substance on money
Two Dollar General workers hospitalized after being exposed to strange substance on money
By Rebecca FernandezNov 12, 2017, 21:14 pm
RAND, WV (WCHS/WVAH) — Metro 911 dispatchers said two people have been hospitalized after being exposed to an “oil-type” substance on money.
The two people are employees of the Dollar General in Rand.
Dispatchers said the call came in at about 6 p.m. Sunday and that the workers said they felt like they might pass out.
The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Eyewitness News will have updates as more information is released.
