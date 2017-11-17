Two local high school seniors nominated by Manchin for military academies

Advertisement



FAYETE CO., WV (WOAY – The U.S. Naval Academy and the U.S. Military Acadamy at West Point are two of the most prestigious institutions to pursue higher learning.

The process to be accepted is rigorous and two local high school seniors were nominated by Senator Joe Manchin to pursue their dream.

Jordon Nibert, a senior at Fayetteville High School, and Tanner Harris, a senior at Independence High School, were both given a nomination from Senator Joe Manchin to attend their preferred Military Academy.

I sat down with these two seniors to get their take on their nominations.

Tanner Harris said, “When I got the nomination it was exciting and kind of like wow this is real now.”

Jordon and Tanner have wanted to join the military for a long time.

“You know I’ve always like the idea of being a Navy Seal so I figured I’d try for that and actually I just wanted to flat out enlist”, said Jordon Nibert.

But their destinations are different.

“As I got older and learned more about the military I discovered the navy actually has as many, if not more, fighter pilots than the Air Force nowadays so I just decided that would probably be the best route,” said Tanner.

Between after-school activities like wrestling, playing soccer, student council, and the national honor society, and the beta club, both guys give a lot in pursuit of their future.

These young men are extraordinary examples of what it takes to be successful.

