Advertisement



BECKLEY (WOAY)- The Beckley Police Department needs your help identifying two people who attempted to use stolen a stolen credit card.

The unknown male and female pictured attempted to use a credit card at Wal-Mart that was stolen from a car on Garfield St. on 11/7/2017.

If anyone can identify the suspects please contact Detective Stewart at the Beckley Police Department at 304-256-1720 or CrimeStoppers at 304-255-STOP.

Related

Comments

comments