    WOAY-TV
    UPDATE: Fayette County Wildfire Contained

    Rebecca FernandezBy Nov 18, 2017, 21:39 pm

    Fayette County Dispatchers say that a wildfire, that broke out earlier this evening near Pax, is now contained.

    Various emergency crews, as well as the Division of Forestry, were fighting the fire on a hillside near the Pax exit on I-77 where several acres had burned.

    However, dispatchers say the fire is now under control, and that crews will be checking on the area throughout the night as strong winds are expected to come through.

    Rebecca Fernandez

