UPDATE: Fayette County Wildfire Contained
By Rebecca FernandezNov 18, 2017, 21:39 pm
Fayette County Dispatchers say that a wildfire, that broke out earlier this evening near Pax, is now contained.
Various emergency crews, as well as the Division of Forestry, were fighting the fire on a hillside near the Pax exit on I-77 where several acres had burned.
However, dispatchers say the fire is now under control, and that crews will be checking on the area throughout the night as strong winds are expected to come through.
Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More