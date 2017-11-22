    •
    UPDATE: FIRST ON WOAY- Woman Accidentally Shot by Grandson in Raleigh County

    Rachel AyersBy Nov 22, 2017, 15:13 pm

    SANDLICK– We are learning more information about the woman who was shot in the Sandlick area of Raleigh County on Tuesday evening.

    According to neighbors, Carol Scarbro was accidentally shot by her grandson in her home around 5:15 Tuesday night. Neighbors say the boy thought the gun was not loaded and was messing with it in the house when it went off and shot Scarbro in the back. She has been taken to a Charleston area hospital but there is no word on her injuries. Neighbors say police did not arrest the boy because it was an accident. We have reached out to investigators but have been unable to get any more information at this time. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

