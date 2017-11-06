UPDATE: Monroe County Suspects Caught After Robbery

Advertisement



UPDATE: According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Michael and Sarah Bailey have been apprehended. Thanks to all who have assisted.

No word on charges at this time.

Stay with WOAY for the latest.

October 26- UPDATE: MONROE COUNTY– State Police need your help finding two people involved in a robbery investigation. They have released the following information:

On Thursday October 26, 2017 the above Troopers from the Monroe County State Police Office, as well as Monroe County Deputies responded to a Robbery call at the Daisy’s III Peterstown, WV location. Upon arrival it was discovered that the victim, a 76 year old employee had been attacked by a male and female patron. The employee’s hands and feet were duct taped and she was then assaulted repeatedly with an unknown object on the head. The two then fled the scene south on Route 219 in a 2000’s model silver Ford Taurus bearing WV registration #8MJ-535. The victim was subsequently transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment of her injuries.

Through investigative efforts the suspects were later identified as Micheal Bailey who recently escaped from Parkersburg Correctional Center and his wife Sara Bish-Bailey.

Both suspects are armed and considered dangerous.

**Anyone having information on the whereabouts either suspect please contact the

WVSP Union Detachment **

