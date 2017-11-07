    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Police: Mother / daughter fight in Oak Hill leads to two being cut

    By Nov 07, 2017

    OAK HILL, WV (NEW RELEASE) – Oak Hill Police are investigating a 911 call they received on Monday evening, (Nov. 6) that lead to a subject with minor lacerations.

    At approximately 7:30pm on 124 Summerlee Ave, the subject advised police that he was trying to separate his mother and sister, who had both been fighting.   He told officers that his wounds were accidental and didn’t want to press any charges.

    When police arrived on the scene, the mother was there but the sister had already left the scene.  The mother stated she didn’t wasn’t to press any charges on her daughter.

    At approximately 9:50pm, police were called to Plateau Medical Center, where they found the daughter with minor lacerations. When police  questioned her, she was not cooperative and didn’t want to file a complaint.

    Police say with no one wanting to cooperate or file a complaint, there are unsure if any charges will be brought and who they will be brought against.

    Oak Hill Police will continue to investigate.

