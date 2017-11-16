UPDATED: Fayette Co. Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing Her Ex-Husband 5 Times

Advertisement



FAYETTE CO., WV (WOAY) — Fayette Co. Deputies arrested a Scarbro woman this morning and charged her with stabbing her ex-husband.

Investigators say Jessica Dilley stabbed him five times. There’s no word on how bad his injuries are, but deputies don’t think they are life threatening.

The magistrate gave Dilley a $50,000 bond. She was also arrested in July for meth possession.

Here’s the news release from the sheriff’s office:

A Scarbro woman was arrested this morning on multiple charges following a domestic incident. Sheriff Mike Fridley released the following information regarding this incident.

At about 8:00 am this morning, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a domestic with a possible stabbing victim in the Scarbro area. Upon their arrival they found an adult male with non-life threatening stab wounds to his arm and lower back. The male subject advised that he and his ex-wife were arguing over financial affairs, at which point, she attacked him with a knife.

The victim’s ex-wife, Jessica Dilley (age 32 of Scarbro) was arrested and charged with a felony count of Malicious Wounding, the misdemeanor offenses of Domestic Battery and Brandishing a Deadly Weapon. Found on Dilley’s person at the time of arrest were numerous Clonazepam pills and other drug use paraphernalia. For this she was also charged with a felony count of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics. She was unable to post a $50,000.00 bond and was placed in the Southern Regional Jail.

“Family tensions can often run high during the holiday season” said Sheriff Fridley, “in this case things went too far and resulted in someone getting arrested on very serious charges”.

Anyone having any information concerning this incident is urged to contact the Fayette County 911 Center at (304) 574-3590 or Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at (304) 255-7867. You may also submit tips and information through our Department Facebook page, “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.” This incident remains under investigation by Deputy First Class S.K. Neal of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

