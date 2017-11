Advertisement



WASHINGTON (BY GABRIEL SHERMAN, VANITY FAIR) – For the first time since the investigation began, the prospect of impeachment is being considered as a realistic outcome and not just a liberal fever dream.

According to a source, advisers in the West Wing are on edge and doing whatever they can not to be ensnared.

One person close to Dina Powell and Gary Cohn said they’re making sure to leave rooms if the subject of Russia comes up.

