    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Veterans Day Ceremony Being Held At Concord University
    Local NewsNewsWatch

    Veterans Day Ceremony Being Held At Concord University

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 06, 2017, 15:45 pm

    5
    0
    Advertisement

    ATHENS, W.Va. – The Concord University Veterans Association will host a special ceremony to honor local veterans on Friday, Nov. 10, 2017.

    The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point in Athens. The general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending the event.

    “We really like to take advantage of military holidays and show the support that Concord University has for the men and women who have fought and died for our country, and we especially like to honor those who are still with us, whether it be in the surrounding area or right here on campus,” stated Steven Kennedy, Concord University Veterans Advocate.

    For additional information contact Steven Kennedy at [email protected] or 304-384-6300. Information on services and programming for veterans at Concord is available at http://www.concord.edu/veterans/

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostNetflix subscribers - beware of email scam
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives