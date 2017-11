Advertisement



MONROE CO., (WOAY) – A Virginia man died in a single-vehicle accident Thursday in Monroe County.

Investigators say 63-year-old Paul Dean Martin, who is from Ripplemead, VA, lost control of his pickup truck and overturned it.

The wreck happened in a curve near the Fullen Road / US Route 219 S. intersection.

He was airlifted to a hospital in Roanoke, but died on the way, according to Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Deputies.

Related

Comments

comments