Virginia officer shot; Arrested teen had officer’s handcuff

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a Virginia police officer was shot and critically wounded while trying to detain a 15-year-old boy who was later arrested wearing one of her handcuffs.

Portsmouth police say the teen was arrested Monday evening in connection with the shooting. Charges are pending against him.

A police spokeswoman, Detective Misty Holley, says the victim was on duty as a uniformed patrol officer when she was shot Monday afternoon. Local media report she is being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and underwent surgery Monday. She is reported in critical but stable condition.

Police said the teen had been reported as a runaway and the officer was trying to detain him.

The scene is two blocks from where a couple was shot Oct. 28 while trying to buy a cellphone.

Photo Courtesy Of The Virginia Pilot

