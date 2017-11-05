Volleyball: Four Teams Headed to States

Advertisement



WOAY – Southern West Virginia will have four representatives at the state volleyball tournament next week in Charleston.

Greenbrier West, Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, and Shady Spring all won their respective regional semifinals to progress to the last eight in their respective classes. The state tournament brackets were released Sunday, with the quarterfinals taking place Friday morning and afternoon. All semifinals are Friday evening, with Championship Saturday starting at 9:30 AM with the Class A title match.

Friday’s quarterfinal schedule for area teams:

CLASS A – Greenbrier West vs. East Hardy (following 8:30 AM match between Ritchie County-Williamstown); Greater Beckley Christian vs. Moorefield (following 1:30 PM match between Wirt County-Tyler Consolidated)

CLASS AA – Shady Spring vs. Bridgeport (following 8:30 AM match between Philip Barbour-Wayne); James Monroe vs. Robert C. Byrd (following 1:30 PM match between Winfield-Frankfort)

