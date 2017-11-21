    •
    Voters in Monroe County reject $5.8M bond for new school

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 20, 2017, 21:07 pm

    PETERSTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – A bond that would build a new school has been rejected for the second time this year by voters in West Virginia.

    The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports Monroe County voters rejected the $5.8 million bond with Saturday’s unofficial total of 1,223 to 877. The bond would’ve helped build a new school for Peterstown elementary and middle school students.

    The county now loses $16 million from the state Building Authority that could’ve been used to fund most of the $24 million school.

    School board member Andrew Evans says “residents were obviously in an anti-tax mood when they hit the polls,” as the County Commission established a $100 ambulance fee in August on every household before the referendum.

    Voters rejected a $10 million bond in June that would’ve built the school and address other facility needs.

