    Warehouse facilities inspected after weeklong fire

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 03, 2017, 14:33 pm

    PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Multiple warehouse facilities belonging to a group of companies that owned the West Virginia warehouse that burned for more than a week have been inspected.

    West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety spokesman Lawrence Messina told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel that the facilities owned by the Naik group were among 12 properties inspected Thursday by two teams of representatives from the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

    Messina says some of the sites were unrelated to the Naik group’s Intercontinental Export-Import Plastics company, which owns the 420,000-foot (130,000-meter) Parkersburg property that burned last week. The inspection sites included facilities in Parkersburg and Washington.

    Parkersburg Fire Chief Jason Matthews says warehouses would ideally be inspected annually, but budget constraints inhibit that possibility.

