WATCH: Cop hits deer at over 100 mph

Advertisement



CAMBRIDGE, MN – Dashcam footage released by the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office shows the moment a medium-sized doe panics and sprints in front of a sheriff’s deputy responding to a call with lights and sirens on.

The unnamed deputy was responding to a call about a man with a gun at a restaurant just before 6:30 a.m., the Isanti County News reports.

He was traveling at 114 mph just north of Cambridge when the deer jumped in front of his cruiser. Miraculously, the deputy kept control of his vehicle even though the hood flew up and smashed into his windshield.

Story from WCCO-TV in Minneapolis.

Related

Comments

comments