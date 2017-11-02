WATCH: Victoria’s Secret Angel picked to wear $2M bra on show

Advertisement



NEW YORK (NEWS RELEASE) – Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro reveals this season’s ultimate fantasy: The 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra designed exclusively for Victoria’s Secret by world-renowned jeweler Mouawad at the Victoria’s Secret 5th Avenue store in New York City on November 1, 2017.

Valued at $2 million and weighing more than 600 carats, the 2017 Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra, took almost 350 hours to create, embellished with nearly 6,000 precious gemstones and is handset with diamonds, yellow sapphires, and blue topaz in 18 karat gold

