Week 11 Game of the Week Preview – Summers County @ Fayetteville

WOAY – The final week of the regular season sees many teams still in the running for a postseason berth, and our Game of the Week features Summers County & Fayetteville, two teams both looking for spots in Class A for a second straight year.
Summers County will enter this matchup looking to bounce back from a 28-14 loss at Richwood a week ago, with the Bobcats currently 14th in the Class A rankings. They have two road wins against teams that at gametime were ranked above the Bobcats, winning at Webster County and Pocahontas County. Summers County is seeking a third straight postseason appearance, having qualified in Class AA two years ago and Class A last year, both times as the #10 seed.
Fayetteville started 2017 with the same momentum as 2016, winning their first five games. However, the Pirates have lost three of their last four, including last Friday at Greenbrier West. All of the losses were on the road; their one win came at home two weeks ago over Buffalo. The Pirates’ last home loss was in October 2015. Fayetteville is looking for a return to the playoffs after reaching the Class A semifinals last year as the #3 seed.
Matt & Paloma will have coverage from this game and more Friday night!