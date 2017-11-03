    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    West Virginia cities sue accrediting group over painkillers

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 02, 2017, 21:22 pm

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – Several West Virginia municipalities are suing The Joint Commission, claiming the Chicago-based health care accreditation group downplayed the dangers of prescription painkillers and helped fuel addictions.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the cities of Charleston, Huntington and Kenova and the town of Ceredo filed the class-action lawsuit Thursday in Charleston.

    They claim the nonprofit teamed with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma and in 2001 issued pain management standards that “grossly misrepresented the addictive qualities of opioids.”

    Spokeswoman Katie Looze Bronk says The Joint Commission, a nonprofit dedicated to improving patient safety, “is deeply troubled by a lawsuit that contains blatantly false accusations that have been thoroughly debunked.”

