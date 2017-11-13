    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch West Virginia city sees most homicides in 3 decades
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    West Virginia city sees most homicides in 3 decades

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 13, 2017, 08:52 am

    2
    0
    Advertisement

    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — With seven weeks still left in the year, police officials in Huntington say the city has surpassed the number of homicides for all of 2016.

    The Herald-Dispatch reports that Huntington has seen 14 homicide investigations opened in 2017. The 12 homicides last year were the most in Huntington since 1985.

    Police Capt. Hank Dial says the odds of being killed at random in Huntington are very low. Eight of the city’s homicides this year were drug related and three involved domestic violence.

    Nine homicides have occurred since July 1.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostMoore threatens lawsuit over story that threatens campaign
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives