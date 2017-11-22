    •
    West Virginia congressman: Grant awarded to sheriff’s office

    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department has been given a $125,000 federal grant for an additional sheriff’s deputy.

    U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins announced the award from the Office of Community-Oriented Policing Services. Jenkins’ office said in a news release that he wrote a letter of support for the grant.

    The release says the hiring program grants allow state and local law enforcement to respond to community needs and focus on preventing crime.

    Jenkins said the grant will allow the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department to continue fighting the opioid and fentanyl problem.

