    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    West Virginia Detour A In Place After Fatal Wreck On Interstate 77
    West Virginia Detour A In Place After Fatal Wreck On Interstate 77

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 10, 2017, 00:36 am

    🚧 WV Turnpike Detour A 🚧

    Due to a crash on I-77 at Mile Marker 78, the West Virginia Parkways Authority is putting Detour A into place:

    I‐77 southbound traffic will be detoured at Charleston onto I‐79 traveling northbound. Drivers will proceed north on I‐79 to Exit 57 and will then be directed to US 19 where they will travel south to Beckley. From there, drivers can take the Exit 48 entrance ramp to I‐77 and proceed south.

    Motorists traveling east on I‐64 will take exit 59 onto I‐77 north and will be directed onto I‐79 north at exit 104 (I‐77) interchange. From here, drivers should proceed with the detour outlined above.

    Traffic info: www.wv511.org

    Tyler Barker

