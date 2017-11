West Virginia Detour A In Place After Fatal Wreck On Interstate 77

Advertisement



šŸš§ WV Turnpike Detour A šŸš§

Due to a crash on I-77 at Mile Marker 78, the West Virginia Parkways Authority is putting Detour A into place:

Iā€77 southbound traffic will be detoured at Charleston onto Iā€79 traveling northbound. Drivers will proceed north on Iā€79 to Exit 57 and will then be directed to US 19 where they will travel south to Beckley. From there, drivers can take the Exit 48 entrance ramp to Iā€77 and proceed south.

Motorists traveling east on Iā€64 will take exit 59 onto Iā€77 north and will be directed onto Iā€79 north at exit 104 (Iā€77) interchange. From here, drivers should proceed with the detour outlined above.

Traffic info: www.wv511.org

Related

Comments

comments