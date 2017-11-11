    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News West Virginia drops push for exemption from teacher test
    Local NewsNewsWatchStateTop Stories

    West Virginia drops push for exemption from teacher test

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 11, 2017, 13:14 pm

    0
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia officials have dropped a push to exempt certain graduates with bachelor’s degrees in education from a basic knowledge test to become a public school teacher.

    According to The Charleston Gazette-Mail , the West Virginia Board of Education proposed the exemption in September, but had it removed before a final policy was approved this week.

    The proposal would have exempted teachers from the test in math and English language arts if they had a 3.5 grade point average. It also would have required at least six semester hours of college-level English and math each, with a minimum 3.0 GPA both.

    The board did decide to exempt non-education master’s degree holders with five years of directly related work experience from a test in their teaching subject area.

    Comments

    comments

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives