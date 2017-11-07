Entrepreneurs and small biz owners across the state get help at Good Jobs Conference

Advertisement



BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Tamarack is hosting the West Virginia Good Jobs Conference through tomorrow.

It provides resources to entrepreneurs and small businesses all across southern West Virginia.

The workshops and sessions provided at the conference will help the biggest job creator in the state.

“The single greatest job creator that we have in this state is our small businesses so encouraging entrepreneurs and small businesses to start, or grow, or save their business in some ways is probably the single greatest thing we can do to improve our economy,” said Zachary Drennon, President of Strong Mountain Communities.

If you are an entrepreneur and would like to attend this event, simply show up and register upon arrival.

