West Virginia hunter killed on 1st day of deer season
    WOAY-TV
    West Virginia hunter killed on 1st day of deer season
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    West Virginia hunter killed on 1st day of deer season

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 22, 2017, 12:07 pm

    0
    0
    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia authorities say a 20-year-old hunter was killed on Monday, the opening day of the state’s deer season with firearms.

    According to the Division of Natural Resources, Kenneth Franklin Lafferty III, of New Martinsville in Wetzel County, died while hunting with a rifle.

    Described as “a single subject incident,” it was under investigation by DNR police. Further information wasn’t immediately available.

    In another incident, authorities say a 12-year-old in Braxton County was receiving medical treatment for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his left toes. He was riding up a hill with his brother on a utility terrain vehicle on Monday holding his brother’s rifle.

    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.
