West Virginia man gets 30 months for .357-caliber revolver

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A 30-year-old West Virginia man has been sentenced to 30 months in prison for possessing a .357-caliber revolver after he’d been previously convicted of felonies.
According to federal authorities, Joshua Dillon Menendez-Finch, of Spelter, pleaded guilty in July to unlawful possession of a firearm in Harrison County in February.
His previous burglary convictions were in Taylor and Harrison counties.
The original criminal complaint says the gun was found by Clarksburg police during a traffic stop, that it had been stolen and that Finch told authorities he traded two grams of methamphetamine to get it.
U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced him.