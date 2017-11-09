    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch West Virginia police officer pleads in fatal wreck
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    West Virginia police officer pleads in fatal wreck

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 09, 2017, 15:08 pm

    1
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A police officer in West Virginia has pleaded guilty to failing to use his cruiser’s lights and sirens in an accident that killed a motorist.

    Media outlets report 27-year-old Charleston police officer Stephen Doss entered the plea Wednesday at a preliminary hearing in Kanawha County Circuit Court.

    According to court records, Doss was responding to a call about an assault last January when his cruiser struck a vehicle driven by 80-year-old Dora Clarke, who later died.

    Doss faces up to 10 days in jail and a $100 fine. Sentencing has been set for Dec. 7.

    The Charleston City Council recently approved a $675,000 settlement of a personal injury claim for Clarke’s family.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostSheriff: Nicholas Co. man shot woman in from of a small child
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives