    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News West Virginia Road Bonds Vote Saw 10 Percent Turnout
    Local NewsNewsWatchPoliticsStateTop Stories

    West Virginia Road Bonds Vote Saw 10 Percent Turnout

    Rebecca FernandezBy Nov 11, 2017, 17:29 pm

    4
    0
    Advertisement

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s secretary of state says 10 percent of the state’s 1.2 million registered voters cast ballots in last month’s road bonds election.

    According to The Register-Herald , Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office released official results Friday showing 122,419 votes cast in the Oct. 7 special election. Results show almost 73 percent voted for issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.

    The state lists more than 600 planned projects. The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved taxes and fees to support bond repayments, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law.

    They raised the variable minimum wholesale gas tax by 3.5 cents a gallon, increased the vehicle sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent and hiked the motor vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostMarshall to Wear Special Uniforms, Helmets to Honor 1970 Plane Crash Victims
    Rebecca Fernandez

    Rebecca Fernandez joined Newswatch as a Reporter in February, and was quickly promoted to Weekend Anchor! She has come all the way from Miami, Florida to pursue her on-air career in Southern West Virginia! Before joining WOAY, she was a Producer at Univision News Network. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives