West Virginia Road Bonds Vote Saw 10 Percent Turnout

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s secretary of state says 10 percent of the state’s 1.2 million registered voters cast ballots in last month’s road bonds election.

According to The Register-Herald , Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office released official results Friday showing 122,419 votes cast in the Oct. 7 special election. Results show almost 73 percent voted for issuing $1.6 billion in state bonds to repair and build roads and bridges.

The state lists more than 600 planned projects. The Republican-controlled Legislature this year approved taxes and fees to support bond repayments, which Gov. Jim Justice signed into law.

They raised the variable minimum wholesale gas tax by 3.5 cents a gallon, increased the vehicle sales tax from 5 percent to 6 percent and hiked the motor vehicle registration fee from $30 to $50.

