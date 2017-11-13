West Virginia school enrollment drops for 5th straight year

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education officials say public school enrollment in West Virginia has fallen for the fifth consecutive year.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports enrollment fell about 2,460 students in the 2017-18 school year to 270,708. That’s down 4.1 percent from five years ago.

Enrollment numbers from the current school year are used to set levels in the state school aid funding formula for the following fiscal year. Generally, the formula automatically reduces funding for county public school systems that lose enrollment.

State Department of Education spokeswoman Kristen Anderson says figures for individual counties and schools will be posted online later.

Related

Comments

comments