    West Virginia school hit by flood getting band equipment

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 07, 2017, 09:34 am

    CLENDENIN, W.Va. (AP) — Another West Virginia school that was destroyed by severe flooding last year is receiving musical instruments for its band.

    The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the nonprofit group Music Rising is giving $64,000 in band instruments to Herbert Hoover High School in Clendenin. The school lost its instruments in the June 2016 floods and borrowed instruments after that from a nearby middle school.

    Studio City, California-based nonprofit The Mr. Holland’s Opus Foundation selects schools and administers the grant program for Music Rising.

    Foundation program director Tricia Steel says that through donations, Music Rising also gave instruments last year to flood-ravaged schools in Richwood and Summersville.

    Herbert Hoover band director Meleah Fisher says the school is “tickled to death” about the donated instruments.

