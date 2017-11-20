West Virginia settlement bars security company

Advertisement



CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia’s attorney general has reached a settlement with a company selling home security systems that bars it from operating within the state.

It settles a lawsuit alleging Trio Alarm LLC and manager Tyler Ignatowski engaged in deceptive sales practices in West Virginia, where it was unlicensed to sell services, but its sales people deceived consumers with high-pressure door-to-door sales tactics.

The settlement, signed and filed last week in Cabell County Circuit Court, also requires Trio pay the state $25,000.

It also allowed more than 50 consumers across to terminate their contracts without a cancellation fee.

Thery lawsuit alleged the sales people targeted homes with signs or stickers indicating they already had another company’s alarm system, but told residents Trio had taken over or would install upgrades with new contracts.

