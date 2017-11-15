    •
    West Virginia sheriff calls drug bust department’s biggest

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 14, 2017, 19:44 pm

    HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia city known for its struggles with drug crimes has seen what a sheriff calls the largest bust in the department’s history.

    The Herald-Dispatch reports that Cabell County sheriff’s deputies Monday seized 4.5 pounds (2,041 grams) of suspected heroin, 2.5 pounds (1,134 grams) of marijuana, guns, cash and about $50,000 in stolen property at a Huntington residence.

    Sheriff Chuck Zerkle says deputies believe addicts stole items and traded them for drugs.

    According to a criminal complaint, 31-year-old Wayne Allen Cook Jr. was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, receiving and transferring stolen property and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

    Cabell County has been hit hard by the opioid epidemic — on one day in August 2016, 26 people in Huntington overdosed on heroin during a five-hour span.

