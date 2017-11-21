    •
    West Virginia State Fire School offers sessions next month

    By Nov 21, 2017

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Firefighter training and certification are being offered during the West Virginia State Fire School next month.

    The school runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3 and will be held in the Morgantown area. It is hosted by the West Virginia University Fire Extension Service.

    Classes are open to volunteer and full-time firefighters and cover topics ranging from self-contained breathing apparatuses to helicopter firefighting.

    The classes are free but lodging and meals are the responsibility of the firefighter.

    Registration and a list of classes are available online .

