West Virginia State Police Will Hold Sobriety Checkpoint In Summersville

SUMMERSVILLE (WOAY)- The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Summersville in Nicholas County.

The checkpoint will be conducted Friday, November 10th, along WV State Route 41 (Broad Street), near the Pizza Hut at 6:00 pm.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. We urge the motoring public to assist the State Police in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.

