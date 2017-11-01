    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    West Virginia State Police Will Hold Sobriety Checkpoint In Summersville

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 01, 2017, 15:11 pm

    SUMMERSVILLE (WOAY)- The West Virginia State Police will be conducting a Sobriety Checkpoint in Summersville in Nicholas County.

    The checkpoint will be conducted Friday, November 10th, along WV State Route 41 (Broad Street), near the Pizza Hut at 6:00 pm.

    The purpose of the checkpoint is to deter impaired drivers, as well as to educate the public about the dangers of driving an automobile while impaired by alcohol and/or drugs. We urge the motoring public to assist the State Police in their efforts to stop driving under the influence incidents by reporting impaired drivers.

