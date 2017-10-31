    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch West Virginia teacher receives $25,000 Milken award
    NewsWatchStateTop Stories

    West Virginia teacher receives $25,000 Milken award

    Tyler BarkerBy Oct 31, 2017, 11:23 am

    47
    0
    Advertisement

    WINFIELD, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia middle school science teacher has been honored as one of the nation’s top educators.

    Winfield Middle School teacher Erika Klose received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award from the Milken Family Foundation on Monday. The award was given to 45 teachers nationwide.

    The West Virginia Department of Education says Klose learned she was a recipient of the award during a surprise school-wide assembly.

    Klose incorporates technology and hands-on experiments into her teaching, and her mission is to get more students thinking about careers in science, technology, engineering and math.

    Her students consistently win awards from various science fairs and last year they won $10,000 for classroom supplies.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostMylan NV president now facing lawsuit from 46 states
    Tyler Barker

    Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Read More

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives