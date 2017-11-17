West Virginia University Rifle Team Met With President Trump

WASHINGTON- West Virginia University Rifle Team and others met with President Donald J. Trump today.
President Donald J. Trump celebrated the Collegiate National Champions of 2016 and 2017. He began a series of stops on the South Lawn,
then went to the State Floor and Rose Garden on the White House grounds. The President greeted each of the teams, enjoyed the camaraderie and took photos.
PARTICIPANTS:
Arizona, Arizona State University, Women’s Triathlon
Florida, University of Florida, Baseball
Illinois, McKendree University, Women’s Bowling
Maryland, University of Maryland, Men’s Lacrosse
Maryland, University of Maryland, Women’s Lacrosse
Ohio, The Ohio State University, Men’s Volleyball
Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma, Men’s Gymnastics
Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma, Softball
Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State University, Women’s Rugby
Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State University, Wrestling
Texas, Texas A&M University, Men’s Equestrian
Texas, Texas A&M University, Men’s Track &Field
Utah, University of Utah, Skiing
Virginia, University of Virginia, Men’s Tennis
Washington, University of Washington, Women’s Rowing
West Virginia, West Virginia University, Rifle
President Donald J. Trump meets and poses for photos with the University of West Virginia NCAA National Championship Rifle Team,
Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, during the Collegiate National Champions Day, in the Red Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.
(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)