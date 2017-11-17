    •
    West Virginia University Rifle Team Met With President Trump

    Nov 17, 2017

    WASHINGTON- West Virginia University Rifle Team and others met with President Donald J. Trump today.

    President Donald J. Trump celebrated the Collegiate National Champions of 2016 and 2017. He began a series of stops on the South Lawn,
    then went to the State Floor and Rose Garden on the White House grounds. The President greeted each of the teams, enjoyed the camaraderie and took photos.

    PARTICIPANTS:

    Arizona, Arizona State University, Women’s Triathlon

    Florida, University of Florida, Baseball

    Illinois, McKendree University, Women’s Bowling

    Maryland, University of Maryland, Men’s Lacrosse

    Maryland, University of Maryland, Women’s Lacrosse

    Ohio, The Ohio State University, Men’s Volleyball

    Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma, Men’s Gymnastics

    Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma, Softball

    Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State University, Women’s Rugby

    Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State University, Wrestling

    Texas, Texas A&M University, Men’s Equestrian

    Texas, Texas A&M University, Men’s Track &Field

    Utah, University of Utah, Skiing

    Virginia, University of Virginia, Men’s Tennis

    Washington, University of Washington, Women’s Rowing

    West Virginia, West Virginia University, Rifle

    President Donald J. Trump meets and poses for photos with the University of West Virginia NCAA National Championship Rifle Team,
    Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, during the Collegiate National Champions Day, in the Red Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.
    (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

