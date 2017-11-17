West Virginia University Rifle Team Met With President Trump

Advertisement



WASHINGTON- West Virginia University Rifle Team and others met with President Donald J. Trump today.

President Donald J. Trump celebrated the Collegiate National Champions of 2016 and 2017. He began a series of stops on the South Lawn,

then went to the State Floor and Rose Garden on the White House grounds. The President greeted each of the teams, enjoyed the camaraderie and took photos.

PARTICIPANTS:

Arizona, Arizona State University, Women’s Triathlon

Florida, University of Florida, Baseball

Illinois, McKendree University, Women’s Bowling

Maryland, University of Maryland, Men’s Lacrosse

Maryland, University of Maryland, Women’s Lacrosse

Ohio, The Ohio State University, Men’s Volleyball

Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma, Men’s Gymnastics

Oklahoma, University of Oklahoma, Softball

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State University, Women’s Rugby

Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania State University, Wrestling

Texas, Texas A&M University, Men’s Equestrian

Texas, Texas A&M University, Men’s Track &Field

Utah, University of Utah, Skiing

Virginia, University of Virginia, Men’s Tennis

Washington, University of Washington, Women’s Rowing

West Virginia, West Virginia University, Rifle

President Donald J. Trump meets and poses for photos with the University of West Virginia NCAA National Championship Rifle Team,

Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, during the Collegiate National Champions Day, in the Red Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.

(Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)

