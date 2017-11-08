    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    West Virginia Wesleyan cutting workforce by 27 people

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 08, 2017, 10:30 am

    BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Wesleyan College is cutting its workforce by 27 people.

    College President Joel Thierstein told The Charleston Gazette-Mail that 15 at-will employees were let go Monday, and another 12 employees were notified that their contracts won’t be renewed at the end of the school year.

    He said declining enrollment and competition from online private colleges and research universities made it necessary to cut workers. Thierstein said about 80 fewer students are attending Wesleyan this year. Enrollment at the private college in Buckhannon is around 1,300.

    Thierstein said the cuts had nothing to do with performance or behavior.

    The cuts include a mixture of faculty and staff members. No academic programs will be eliminated because of the reduction.

    The 15 at-will employees who were let go Monday will be paid through March.

