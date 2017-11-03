West Virginians Invited to Participate in WV Family Reading Week

Advertisement



CHARLESTON– November 12-18, 2017 is West Virginia Family Reading Week. The West Virginia Library Commission, provider of state library information and services, promotes the week as way to improve scholastic success and family bonding.

According to the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), children who are read to at home enjoy a substantial advantage over children who are not. Twenty-six percent of children who were read to three or four times in the last week by a family member recognized all letters of the alphabet. This is compared to 14 percent of children who were read to less frequently.

The NCES also reported that children who were read to frequently are also more likely to:

Count to 20 or higher than those who were not (60% vs. 44%)

Write their own names (54% vs. 40%)

Read or pretend to read (77% vs. 57%)

Karen Goff, WVLC Executive Secretary, says, “Reading to your children not only improves academic development, but it also brings families closer together. Families that read together, grow together.”

The WVLC encourages families to visit their local library and read a book together during West Virginia Family Reading Week.

To learn more on how to promote family reading, contact your local library.

West Virginia Library Commission encourages lifelong learning, individual empowerment, civic engagement and an enriched quality of life by enhancing library and information services for all West Virginians. WVLC is an independent agency of the Office of the Secretary of Education and the Arts.

To learn more about the WVLC, please visit www.librarycommission.wv.gov or call us at 304-558-2041

