    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    We’ve remodeled! Check it out at 5:00, 6:00 and 11:00 pm

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 13, 2017, 15:41 pm

    OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Tonight’s the night we show off our new set.

    And not only do we have a new set to show you, put all new graphics and music to boot.

    It was designed and installed by Park Place Studio.

    The new graphics and animations you’ll see during the newscasts were produced by Duane Muncy and his team at Beckley’s own Cucumber & Co. (they also helped design our cool website.)

    There may be some bumps along the road the next few days, but we’re sure you’ll agree, all of this is a huge improvement!

    Scott Pickey

