    White Sulphur Springs Man Arrested For Intent To Deliver Drugs

    Tyler BarkerBy Nov 04, 2017, 13:59 pm

    WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS (WOAY)-  A man was arrested today, November 4, on three felony counts and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

    Tyler Wilfong, 22, of White Sulphur Springs was arrested Saturday November 4 on Main Street on warrants for three felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, White Sulphur Springs Police Chief J. Dowdy said
    An investigation was conducted by Ptlm. S. Morris; of the White Sulphur Springs Police Department, after an incident occurred on Friday, October 27, when a safe lockbox was found inside a bookbag containing Methamphetamine and other narcotics along with paraphernalia used for packaging drugs.

    Morris said “Wilfong came to the White Sulphur Springs Police Department later that day to claim the bookbag and safe. Warrants were then issued for his arrest. We expect additional arrests in regards to this case as the investigation is ongoing”.

    Wilfong was transported to Southern Regional Jail where he is currently housed pending an arraignment before a Greenbrier County magistrate.

    Tyler Barker

