Will Hannity give up on Moore tonight?

WASHINGTON (BY: AKELA LACY, POLITICO) – Fox News host Sean Hannity walked back Tuesday night his original remarks insinuating that the five women accusing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault when they were teenagers might be lying.

“For me, the judge has 24 hours,” Hannity said. “You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed.”

Hannity’s break with his original comments follows a cascade of Republican figures distancing themselves from the GOP candidate, including the Republican National Committee.

