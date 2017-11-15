    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Politics Will Hannity give up on Moore tonight?
    PoliticsTop Stories

    Will Hannity give up on Moore tonight?

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 15, 2017, 12:13 pm

    6
    0
    Advertisement

    WASHINGTON (BY: AKELA LACY, POLITICO) – Fox News host Sean Hannity walked back Tuesday night his original remarks insinuating that the five women accusing Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual assault when they were teenagers might be lying.

    “For me, the judge has 24 hours,” Hannity said. “You must immediately and fully come up with a satisfactory explanation for your inconsistencies that I just showed.”

    Hannity’s break with his original comments follows a cascade of Republican figures distancing themselves from the GOP candidate, including the Republican National Committee.

    Click here to read more.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWest Virginia Executive Magazine Names Young Guns Class Of 2018
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    Advertisement

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives