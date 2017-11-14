    •
    WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Advertisement

    Home NewsWatch Local News Win tickets to tomorrow night’s WVU game against American
    Local NewsTop Stories

    Win tickets to tomorrow night’s WVU game against American

    Scott PickeyBy Nov 14, 2017, 12:45 pm

    11
    0
    Advertisement

    How good is your knowledge about WVU Mountaineer Basketball?

    If you can answer this trivia question correctly – and are one of the first three to email the TV station – you’ll win two (2) tickets to Wednesday night’s home opener against American University at 7:00 pm in Morgantown.

    Here’s the question:  Who were the three head coaches during the 1955-1965 era?

    If you know the answer, email us at [email protected].

    If you’re a winner, we’ll email you back with info about how to pick up your tickets.

    Comments

    comments

    Previous PostWest Virginia man gets 30 months for .357-caliber revolver
    Scott Pickey

    Closings and Delays

    Advertisement

    Current Conditons

    STORMWATCH Radar

    Archives