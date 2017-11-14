Win tickets to tomorrow night’s WVU game against American

Advertisement



How good is your knowledge about WVU Mountaineer Basketball?

If you can answer this trivia question correctly – and are one of the first three to email the TV station – you’ll win two (2) tickets to Wednesday night’s home opener against American University at 7:00 pm in Morgantown.

Here’s the question: Who were the three head coaches during the 1955-1965 era?

If you know the answer, email us at [email protected].

If you’re a winner, we’ll email you back with info about how to pick up your tickets.

