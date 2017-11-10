Woman leads Summersville Police on a two county chase; Exceeding 100 mph

Advertisement



A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she led officers on a pursuit through two counties Friday morning.

Aretha Condner was charged with felony fleeing in a vehicle, reckless indifference and felony child neglect causing risk of injury, according to a Facebook post from the Summersville Police Department.

Summersville police said they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Condner that was going 76 mph in a 50-mph zone on U.S. 19 near Starbuck Road in Nicholas County.

Police said Condner refused to stop and reached speeds above 100 mph. Police continued to pursue Condner to the Ames Heights area of Fayette County where she crashed into a tree.

Condner and her juvenile passenger were not injured in the crash.

Here’s the news release from the Summersville Police Department:

This morning, 11-10-17, Lt. Aaron Acree attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding 76 mph in a 50mph zone in the area of Starbuck Road on US 19.

The vehicle refused to stop and took off leading officers in a pursuit. The vehicle traveled South on US 19 at more than 100mph.

Officers pursued the vehicle to the Ames Heights area of Fayette County where the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The driver nor her juvenile passenger were injured. Aretha Condner was placed under arrest for Felony Fleeing in a Vehicle with Reckless Indifference and Felony Child Neglect causing Risk of Injury.

Thanks to the West Virginia State Police, Fayette County Sheriffs Department, Fayetteville Police Department and Oak Hill Police Department for the assistance…

Related

Comments

comments