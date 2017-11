Advertisement



RALEIGH COUNTY—A woman has been shot in the back n the Sandlick area of Raleigh County Tuesday evening.

According to the Register Herald the incident happened around 5:15 PM. They say she has been taken to the hospital but there has been no update on her injuries.

WOAY reached out to Raleigh County Dispatchers and State Police but were unable to receive any more information. We will continue to follow this story as it develops.

